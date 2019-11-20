|
|
Judith "Judy" Ann Ruby June 25, 1946 November 11, 2019 Judy Ruby peacefully passed away from complications related to Alzheimer's Dementia on November 11, 2019 in San Anselmo, CA. Judy was surrounded by the loves of her life; husband Rob Ruby, son Stephen Ruby and daughter Suzanne Ruby. Judy was born in Elmira, New York where she was raised aside from her summers, which were spent in Georgia. Judy was the oldest of 4 children to father Benjamin and mother Martha Ritter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Fred and Stephen. In addition to Rob, Stephen and Suzanne, Judy is survived by her brother John Ritter and his wife Carol Ritter and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy attended Kalamazoo College in Michigan as a National Merit Scholar. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Linguistics after spending a year studying abroad in Spain. Judy's love for language and cooking that she shared with her friends and family, was strongly influenced from her time in Spain. She attended Michigan State University and earned a Masters Degree in Social Science in 1972. Then she relocated to the East Bay settling down in Berkeley, CA and worked for Alameda County Administration. While playing fast-pitch softball, she met Rob on a blind date. They married in 1980, moved from San Francisco to San Rafael in 1981 and Fairfax in 1987 until 2019 where they spent the greater part of their life raising their children. Judy's career of 35 plus years in bookkeeping and accounting eventually landed her at Ross Valley School District from where she retired in 2010. She worked part time until she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in January 2014. Judy is remembered by her family as the most loving, caring and involved mother and wife, attending every school meeting, providing every family meal and being most of all being present. Judy and Rob loved to travel near and far - from New Zealand, Israel, and Canada, to places they frequented more often like Lake Tahoe and the U.S. National Parks. A public graveside service will be held at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery, 2500 5th Avenue, San Rafael, CA, at 11:00am on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Stories and memories are welcomed-- feel free to share. Donations can be made to the or any organization of your choice. With deepest gratitude, the Ruby Family would like to thank everyone who can attend the service and for their support and love of Judy Ruby.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 20, 2019