Judith Nagy Judith Nagy was born in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 1932. She died on March 28, 2019 from Parkinson's Disease. She was a loving wife to Andrew Nagy, who passed in 1993. Also preceding her in death is her brother Bela Balassa and her parents. Her sister Charlotte is still in the Bay Area. Judith worked at Marin County Public Works for 37 years. Her family was the focal point of her life, including son Andy and his wife Linda, who live in Austin, TX, son Peter in Reno, NV, and grand-daughters Gabriella in San Francisco and Brooke in Austin. A memorial will be held on April 17, 11:00 AM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2019