Judy Grace Barber Born - Seattle, Washington December 31st, 1946 Died - Sausalito, California October 6th, 2019 Sausalito is missing a beautiful smile. Our dear wife, mother, friend, sister, and colleague Judy Barber passed away after a five-year journey with Alzheimer's disease. Judy passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 6, 2019. Her family was fortunate to be with her, and her last moments characterized the word 'grace,' her middle name. Judy's parents married and settled in Seattle, WA in 1937. Her mother Nancy Grace Taylor was a gifted pianist and published poet. Her father James Stewart Barber (Jim) began a successful real estate development business that he continued after moving the family to the San Francisco Bay Peninsula in 1948. Judy attended school in Santa Clara and Marin Counties, graduating from Redwood High School in 1964. Those who knew Judy's strong independence were not surprised when just six weeks after open heart surgery at Stanford Medical Center she enrolled in Colorado Women's College in Denver, CO. Judy graduated from Colorado Women's College with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts. Judy gained her teaching credentials at UC Berkeley and taught senior students at Olympic Continuation High School in Walnut Creek, CA. Next came a Master's degree from USF Lone Mountain in San Francisco, beginning many years of service as a licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. In 1977, Judy established JGB Associates (later becoming Family Money Consultants, LLC), a truly pioneering enterprise to address succession and personal conflicts inside family businesses. Judy had high-profile clients throughout the US, quickly earning trust and helping them resolve complex family dynamics. As Judy's knowledge, skills, and reputation grew, she was published in the London Financial Times, featured on Bloomberg Radio, and produced her own quarterly newsletter. Judy spoke at many legal and business conferences across the US and Europe, and served on the board of the San Francisco JAMS. Outside of work, Judy was a dedicated mother and volunteer. She served as the Director of the Napa Valley Opera House, and was happiest when helping out in the kitchen at the Sausalito Woman's Club and Christ Episcopal Church. Judy charmed all who knew her with her smile, her pearls, and her bunny-hop moves on the dance floor. Judy will be forever loved and treasured by her family, and is survived by her daughter Kathryn Grace Mullins, her husband Steve Fabes, her brothers Jim and Stephen Barber, and a wide network of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Her brother, Kent S. Barber predeceased her, May 2019, also Alzheimer's. The family will gather for a private Committal in the Columbarium at Sausalito's Christ Episcopal Church. A public service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Sausalito at 11:00 am on Saturday November 2nd, with a reception and celebration of life to follow across the street in Campbell Hall at 12:00 pm. All are welcome at the service and celebration. The family would like to thank all of those who supported Judy and family in the Alzheimer's journey. Including Araceli, The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, Rachel, the Ray Dolby Center at CPMC, UCSF, Sutter Care at Home, and immeasurable contributions from family, friends, and neighbors. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local Hospice organization or to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019