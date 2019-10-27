Home

Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley Memorial Park
650 Bugeia Lane
Novato, CA
View Map
Judy (Revo) Tevini

Judy (Revo) Tevini Obituary
Judy (Revo) Tevini Judy Tevini of Novato passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, after yet another brave fight with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Emil, their children: John (Christine), Gene (Andrea), Suzanne, and Janna (Ron); their grandchildren: Franco, Marco, Rico, Haleigh, Dylan, Mallory, and Travis; three of her sisters: Maxine Wolfe, Joan Lawrence, and Ione Lara; her sister-in-law: Alley Derenzi (Gene, Niece: Kari), and extended family. Judy was born in Sherwood, North Dakota, but spent the majority of her life in the Bay Area. She was the baby of a family of nine, grew up in San Francisco, graduated from Balboa High School, married in April 1960, moved to Novato in 1968 with her husband to raise their family, was proud of her work as a Medicare Biller for 25 years, and continued to reside in the family home until her death. Judy was a devoted wife and mother, was married for 59 years, was a self-proclaimed "home body", enjoyed reading mystery and romance novels, walking and the outdoors, cruising the Caribbean, the SF Giants and 49ers, and especially spending time with her family and hosting endless holidays, birthdays and special occasions. A celebration to honor Judy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019
