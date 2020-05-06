Julia A. Kanter Julia passed away on April 21, 2020. We all knew her for the sweet, beautiful lady we loved being with. We later came to appreciate what she had experienced earlier in her life growing up in war-time England; being dug out of the rubble of her London office building that had been hit by a German bomb. Growing up with the bare necessities during the early days of the Blitz, with her two brothers, Richard and David, both of whom later served in the Royal Air Force as aircraft crew. All raised by a single mother, Violet, who did all that was humanly possible in those early days of the war, after they were blown out of their home. Julie later followed some of her best friends to the U.S. in 1956. She became her same charming self at the front desk of a lawyer's office near Homestead AFB where one of the other English girls had settled. She there fell in love with an American, Howard, who had spent the previous year using his Air Force navigating skills in the South Pacific on small sailing boats. They married in May of 1961 and moved to Miami to a beautiful apartment overlooking Biscayne Bay. After a month of her getting the apartment ready, they moved to San Francisco. That was the beginning of subsequent moves to Honolulu, Tokyo, Okinawa and then back to Florida again in 1961, where Kim was born, in 1964. Computers had made Howard's skills in the air obsolete. Julie had adapted to the wandering lifestyle rather well but she did cry when they left Japan. They then settled in Marin, because on a visit here to one of her best English friends, they of course fell in love with the place, except that a home near her friend in Mill Valley would cost over $50,000! They had paid $11,000 for a view of the ocean in Okinawa. But they did love the view of the water in Bel Marin Keys, so they settled in while Howard tried some new careers. Howard got into financial planning until he retired in 2006. The one constant in their lives was, that in all of their wandering, Julie had been the sweet, kind beauty that made her a cherished friend wherever they lived. Now, Julie has passed on, and she will be very much missed in a lot of peoples lives. She is survived by her husband, Howard; her daughter, Kim, who has been a Delta Flight attendant since 1987; her son-in law, Michael Lloyd in Cincinnati; and her two grandsons. One, Michael Jr., finished Ranger boot camp on May 1, and Matthew, who is a high school junior, with hopes of playing pro baseball. Unfortunately, due to the current situation, a memorial will be held at a future date.



