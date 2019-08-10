|
Julianne Bryant Hauser Oct 14, 1947 - Aug 8, 2019 Julie passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 8, 2019 after a three and a half year battle with cancer. Julie was born in Arkansas City, Kansas, one of six children to Dorothy and Victor Bryant. She attended Arkansas City High School where she was an honor student and Homecoming Queen. Julie attended Kansas University and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley in 1968. She taught high school biology and mathematics before moving to California. After several years working for Xerox in San Francisco, Julie turned her creative talent to painting and drawing. Her artwork has a presence in many homes in Northern California and Mexico. Julie's compassion, intellectual curiosity and exuberant generosity blessed all those fortunate enough to know her. Her passion for community and for early childhood education inspired her significant philanthropic contributions. Julie's inexhaustible love for family and friends, as a wife, mother, grandmother and sister, is her legacy. Julie is survived by her devoted husband, Kurt Hauser; her daughter Amy Knudsen; her stepdaughters Robin Hauser, Tory Winnick and Susan Hauser; her sisters Suzi Wickman, Vicki Bryant and Jan Swanson; and her brother John Bryant; her nine grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother Alan Bryant and her stepson Bill Hauser. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Northern Light School, 3710 Dorisa Avenue, Oakland, CA 94605, Attn: Michelle Lewis, or visit: www.northernlightschool.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019