Julie Elizabeth Valentino Detro Julie Elizabeth Valentino Detro passed away at her home in Novato, CA on July 14, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born May 9, 1950 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Fred and Mary Lou Valentino. Julie and her family moved to San Rafael, CA in 1966. She is a graduate of Marin Catholic High School and she earned a Bachelor Degree from Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. She majored in home economics and minored in early childhood development. Julie worked for Swift Air as a flight attendant before a successful career with Bechtel Corporation in Houston and San Francisco, where she met her husband of 38 years, James Detro. Julie is survived by her husband, James Detro; her parents, Fred and Mary Lou Valentino of Boerne, TX; her brothers, RJ Valentino of Bakersfield, CA, Thomas Valentino (Jackie) of Richland, WA, Joseph Valentino (Donna) of Denton, TX, Christopher Valentino (Merilee) of Novato, CA; and her sister, Mary Anne Oehler (Michael) of Boerne, TX. Julie was a very special Aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was a good friend to many. Julie enjoyed painting and working in her garden. Her devout faith, love for her husband and family, and desire to live life to its fullest never faltered. Julie lived with diabetes mellitus for 58 years and in recent years, was on dialysis. She accepted these challenges with grace and dignity, always thinking of others and never herself. She will be in the hearts and memories of her loved ones, forever. A private memorial is scheduled. An online memorial site has been established for family and friends to share memories of Julie. It is located at https://www.forevermissed.com/julie-detro
. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in her memory, the family suggests Children of Strength, www.childrenof strength.org
. Thank you, Jules. For showing us how to meet adversities with optimism, hope, joy and faith in our Lord. For teaching us to find the rainbow in every storm: to rise like a kite against the blowing winds: to see in the darkness the jewel-like stars above. We love and miss you.