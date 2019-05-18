|
June Abigail Sellner Torn June 19, 1924 Apr 22, 2019 June Torn, an extraordinary person, died in San Rafael with family by her side. Her four daughters, Judit, Hali, Lyz and Margaret always knew they had the best parents anyone could have. Her beloved husband Milt died last year after 72 years of marriage. June was born and grew up in Los Angeles. She met Milt Torn on a telephone party-line and fell for his intelligence and humor. Milt served in the Army in WWII, while June worked at Douglas Aircraft drawing plans. They married upon his return and had a rich and loving partnership. June was a dancer, artist, teacher, and risk taker, a businesswoman, true gourmet cook, great listener, and a loving friend. She moved through the world with style and grace. June and Milt worked for a safe and sane world. In LA, they hosted civil rights marchers, protested the Vietnam War, and performed at the first Renaissance Faire to launch Pacifica radio station KPFK. June had a special, gentle way of relating to children as a parent, grandparent and great grandparent, and as a teacher of 20 years in a free school and at her own nursery school in Laurel Canyon. June was well known in Marin County for owning Torn Ranch with Milt. She brought warmth and quality to what might have been just a store; it is remembered fondly to this day. Also important to her was a quest for knowledge: studying Judaism with a close group of friends, taking classes, exploring nature, and seeing some of the world. Her life was never static, always growing in depth and meaning. Her recent years were slower and less adventurous. Milt's death left her with a great yearning for his company and the life they had together. We thank June's friends, companions, and caregivers for all they did for her. A Celebration of June's life will be held on June 2.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 18 to May 21, 2019