June Bernice Claire Hogan Colwell June Bernice Claire Hogan Colwell passed away quietly August 7, 2019. June was born 1936 in West Roxbury, MA. She was one of six children. June moved to the Bay Area in the early sixties and to Marin County in the late sixties where she lived until the time of her passing. June was an accomplished artist, seamstress and Master Gardener. June worked for many years at the Marin County Civic Center before retiring. June is survived by her three sons, Michael Mackes, Matthew Mackes and Mark Mackes and her granddaughter Mattie Mackes. Through her marriage to John "Jack" Colwell June has her stepson John Colwell and stepdaughters Katherine Crank, Elizabeth Colwell and Mary Davis, and many grandchildren. June's Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Fernwood Cemetery and Funeral Home, 301 Tennessee Valley Rd., Mill Valley, CA 94941.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
