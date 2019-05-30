Home

Karen Evelyn Elliott

Karen Evelyn Elliott Obituary
Karen Evelyn Elliott 5/13/1956 - 5/30/2018 Your true laugh, your incisive clarity, your indelible blue eyes - they're all still with all of us a year later Karen. You brought joy to many- family, friends, co-workers at Lawrence Berkeley Lab and Robert Maynard's Tribune. And of course, me, when you said yes that night in Louisville. Then came strength, when we needed to fight your battle, our battle, way back when. You're still here, Karen.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 30, 2019
