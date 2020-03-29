|
Karen S. Y. Ho 1947 - 2020 Karen Ho, a longtime resident of Larkspur, California, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020, at the age of 72. She was a former radiation oncologist, former college teacher, and devoted wife and mother. Born in Honolulu, Karen grew up in the nearby town of Aiea with her parents, sister and brother. After graduating from Punahou School in Honolulu, she moved to California for college, earning her bachelor's degree in physics from Stanford University. She proceeded to complete a Ph.D. in biophysics at U.C. Berkeley and an M.D. from the University of Hawaii. She completed her residency in radiation oncology at U.C. San Francisco in 1983. She retired from practice as a radiation oncologist after a few years and then taught radiobiology at the City College of San Francisco. During her residency, she met her husband-to-be, Wayne Torigoe. They married in 1983 and had a daughter, Sharon Torigoe, in 1985. Unfortunately, she suffered a stroke in 1998, which resulted in major physical and cognitive impairments. Although she was academically accomplished, she was a down-to-earth person at heart, with a love for nature. She had been a Girl Scout in her youth, earning the First Class Award, the highest achievement in Scouting. She greatly enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables (especially tomatoes), arranging cut flowers, bird watching, and taking leisurely walks in the park. Karen had a great love for music and continually supported the performing arts in her lifetime. She played the piano and ukulele, and classical music over the radio was constantly playing in her home and in the car. With her family, she often attended symphonic and musical performances all over the Bay Area, particularly those at Stanford University, where she was a member of the Stanford Music Guild, and productions of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas by the Lamplighters. Also, she was an avid reader of mystery novels and immensely enjoyed mystery dramas on public television. Most of all, Karen loved and cared for her family. She organized many activities and trips for them. They frequented local parks, beaches, and museums together, and she and her family traveled regularly to figure skating competitions throughout the country. She especially enjoyed supporting her daughter's learning and growth. She did extensive volunteer work for her daughter's schools and provided her daughter with many extracurricular activities. They especially loved baking all kinds of treats together. Karen leaves her husband of 37 years, Wayne Torigoe; her daughter, Sharon Torigoe; her mother, Violet Ho; her sister, Sui Lan Mahon (husband, Tom); brother, Andrew Ho (wife, Holly); and nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory to would be most appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 29, 2020