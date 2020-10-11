Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Ravina March 1, 1927 - September 29, 2020 Resident of San Rafael, CA Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Ravina passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She was proud to be the matriarch of the Ravina family. She had a contagious laugh, boundless energy and had a special gift of making everyone feel like family. Kitty was born in Hoboken, NJ on March 1, 1927 to Daniel and Mary Kelly. She loved to tell lively stories about her sister, Mary Helen Tighe and growing up in New Jersey. Her claim to fame was letting everyone know that Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken. When Kitty graduated from A.J. Demarest High School she was noted in her senior yearbook as "a bundle of fun and quick at good humor." Her senior quote was, "Oh, Forget About It." After graduation Kitty worked at the Lipton Tea Company. The highlight of her job was the day she met her future husband, Alfred Ravina, in the elevator. They were married for 50 years. Kitty was the proud mother of six boys: Dan (Linda), Tom (Paula), Jim (Susan), Bill (Renata), Joe (Jill) and Ray (Kim). She unconditionally loved her sons. Kitty and Al moved the family to San Rafael, California in 1969 where she resided in the same home in Terra Linda for 48 years. Over the years, the Ravina home was known for hospitality and a lot of fun. She made sure that there was always a seat at the table for family and friends who stopped by to join the party. Kitty was small in stature, but larger than life. She had a witty sense of humor and was known for her famous exclamation, "Jesus, Mary and Joseph." She was proud of her Irish heritage and loved to dance with Big Al to their favorite song, "New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Kitty spent 40 years volunteering at St. Vincent's School for Boys and Nazareth House in San Rafael. One of her greatest joys, and most memorable role was being "Grandma Kitty" to her ten grandchildren: Michael, Brittany, Cailin, Thomas, Christopher, Dominic, Isabella, Sophia, Francesca, and Gino; and great-grandmother to Gia. Kitty loved to make her grandchildren laugh and was their number one cheerleader. Kitty spent her last few years living at Nazareth House in San Rafael. The Ravina family is eternally grateful for the love and care that Kitty received there from the staff. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Kelly, her sister Mary Helen Tighe, her husband Al, and her son Tom. Kitty truly had a life well-lived. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nazareth House, 245 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA 94903; or, to Hospice by the Bay. The family will be having a private celebration of life.



