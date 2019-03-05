|
Kathleen "Kay" Lester Fuller Born in No. Ireland on September 23, 1925, died on February 25, 2019 preceded in death by her beloved husband Reverend Glenn Fuller. Kay's generosity, sparkling personality, advocacy for justice and her warm love will be greatly missed by her surviving family; Megan Fuller, Mary Hagen, Cathi (David Knopf) and grandchildren, Rachael, Rebecca, William, Elizabeth, Jacob and Sophia. A Memorial Service will be held at The First Pres-byterian Church of San Anselmo on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm, 72 Kensington Avenue, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019