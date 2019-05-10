|
Kathleen Marie Wilson Hubert Sep 28, 1936 May 1, 2019 Kathleen Hubert, a 1st generation American was born and raised in San Francisco. She graduated from Cal-Berkeley in 1958; married James Hubert in 1961 and raised her four children in Novato. Kathy was active within the community as a Board Member of HLVLL, MCWBA, MCUSBC, The 500 Club, and NHS Boosters and she enjoyed coaching the Junior Bowlers for over 15 years. She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick James and her parents. She is survived by her children Mary Beth Hubert, Kevin Michael Hubert and Aileen Marie Hubert; her grandsons Steven, Joey, Jack and Sean; her brothers Bill and Walter, and more loved ones than we can count. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, May 16 at Keaton's Chapel, 1801 Novato Blvd., Novato, 4:00 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Isabella Church, 1 Trinity Way, San Rafael, followed by a reception at the Bel Marin Keys Yacht Club, 4 Montego Key, Novato. Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to: www.petalumapetpals.org or www.Ridgeback.org. Please specify "RESCUE."
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019