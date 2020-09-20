Kay G. Pepitone It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of loving mother and devoted friend, Kay G. Pepitone, who passed away on July 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA, after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. Born in Washington, DC to Eugenia Strickland, a homemaker and journalist, and Henry Goodall, a naval officer and World War II veteran, Kay was a world-class traveler from an early age. Always full of life, wonder, compassion, and curiosity, Kay was a practicing Buddhist who championed the rights of animals and the environment and pursued social justice for her fellow human beings. She was a voracious reader, a gifted gardener, a wonderful cook, and an avid birdwatcher. She loved cats, farmers markets, walks with friends, and was a huge supporter of the arts. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Kay taught elementary schoolage children in Harlem before becoming a massage therapist and finally, a Feldenkrais practitioner in Marin County. Kay will be deeply missed by her beloved daughter, Michelle Pepitone, as well as the countless others she touched during her rich and fully expressed life. If heaven exists, she is no doubt there, hopefully with her beloved cat, Charlie.



