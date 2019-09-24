Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Merten Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Merten Zimmerman Obituary
Keith Merten Zimmerman 1949 - 2019 Long time dear friend with a generous and kind spirit passed away August 14 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Illinois, College in Utah, and a banking job brought him to California. Marin was his choice of residence. He retired from Bank of Marin in 2009 and began traveling and spending the winter months in his home in Palm Springs. I will miss his sage advice and laughter. Affectionately, Auntie Doe
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.