|
|
Keith Merten Zimmerman 1949 - 2019 Long time dear friend with a generous and kind spirit passed away August 14 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Illinois, College in Utah, and a banking job brought him to California. Marin was his choice of residence. He retired from Bank of Marin in 2009 and began traveling and spending the winter months in his home in Palm Springs. I will miss his sage advice and laughter. Affectionately, Auntie Doe
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 24, 2019