Kenneth Charles Duncan Ken passed on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was 92 years old. His wife of 64 years, Willy, preceded him in death in 2018. His son, Bruce Duncan, his daughter, Cindy Scafaro and her two sons, Casey and Mason Gutierrez, were all able to see him before he passed. His spirit will ALWAYS live on in a lot of hearts. He was loved. He will be missed.



