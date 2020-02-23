Home

POWERED BY

Kevin Keenan Mahoney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Keenan Mahoney Obituary
Kevin Keenan Mahoney July 7, 1951 Jan. 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Keenan Mahoney announces his passing at the age of 68 years old. The son of the late John Joseph Mahoney Sr. And Zoe C. Renoe of San Rafael. A native of Marin County and the SF Bay area, he recently move to Dallas, Oregon. Kevin followed his Father and spent his career in the Flooring Industry. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Sue of 48 years. Their son Sean and wife Maria of Spokane, WA; Brother Jay and Trish of Dunsmuir, CA; and his Sisters ZoeAnn and Mary Mahoney of Roseville, CA. Kevin will also be forever remembered by his numerous nephews and nieces and extended family and dear friends. There will be a Celebration of Life with Family and Friends on July 5, 2020 in Marin County, California.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -