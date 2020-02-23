|
Kevin Keenan Mahoney July 7, 1951 Jan. 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Keenan Mahoney announces his passing at the age of 68 years old. The son of the late John Joseph Mahoney Sr. And Zoe C. Renoe of San Rafael. A native of Marin County and the SF Bay area, he recently move to Dallas, Oregon. Kevin followed his Father and spent his career in the Flooring Industry. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Sue of 48 years. Their son Sean and wife Maria of Spokane, WA; Brother Jay and Trish of Dunsmuir, CA; and his Sisters ZoeAnn and Mary Mahoney of Roseville, CA. Kevin will also be forever remembered by his numerous nephews and nieces and extended family and dear friends. There will be a Celebration of Life with Family and Friends on July 5, 2020 in Marin County, California.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020