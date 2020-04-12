|
Kevin Thomas Webb December 6, 1955 - April 1, 2020 Our beloved Kevin Thomas Webb passed away peacefully at his home in San Rafael, on April 1, 2020 surrounded by his family, lifelong friends, and his loving partner, Chelsea Hernandez. A native of San Francisco, Kevin graduated from Saint Gabriel School and Saint Ignatius College Prep ('74) and acquired many of his treasured lifelong friends during his colorful upbringing in the Sunset. Early in his life Kevin demonstrated an aptitude for carpentry and construction, and his deep reverence for excellent craftsmanship was the heartfelt foundation upon which he built his profession, Kevin Webb Construction, which he founded in 1984. He took raw materials like concrete, wood and glass and turned them into lyrical poetry. He saw his projects like individual puzzles, creative fountains to be pieced by the hands of men. Kevin, with his beloved Webb Construction crews, built some of the finest residential construction in San Francisco. Webb's award-winning and striking projects are part of his expansive legacy throughout the City and his spirit lives on in these exceptional creations. They reflect his immense talent and energy, many of which have been featured in notable publications chronicling the finest in contemporary architecture and design. Among Kevin's most crowning achievements were projects including: the "T" House of Noe Valley, Russian Hill Summit, the Sangiacomo Family 'Edgehill' Development, the Hyde Street Garage, the James Turrell Skyspace, and many exceptional private residences. Kevin was an inspirational and supportive leader deeply revered by his devoted employees, some who worked with him more than 30 years. He was fair, forthright, and ethical. Kevin's gifts transcend his talent for construction, as he was also an excellent guitar player and troubadour who often performed spirited tributes to the Grateful Dead and Neil Young, strumming his cherished Gibson Hummingbird guitar. Yet, it was his humanity, good-natured humor, and deep commitment to his friends and family that will be most remembered by those who knew him, and he knew the best way to beat the devil was to dance forever in heaven, where he now joins his father, John Joseph Webb Jr. (2010) and sister-in-law, Denise Webb (2013). Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Beverly Webb of San Francisco; his brothers Dennis (Annette), John (Denise d.); and sisters Colleen Fatooh (Peter) and Vicki (companion Patrick O'Connell). In addition to his immediate family, Kevin is survived by loving nephews, nieces, uncles, and cousins, with his oldest nephew, John "Jack" Webb, and cousin Shon Webb having worked for Kevin for many years. Kevin's unmatched loyalty to his friends was returned in kind with their ever-apparent presence, full support and gratitude to him, as conveyed by lifelong friends: Dave Churton, Joe Kelly, Dennis Strazulo, Sandro Sangiacomo, Eddie Silvia, and Kevin Holl, who were with Kevin and Chelsea in his final hours. Due to current crowd restrictions, the family will continue to update friends and extended family about services to be held at a later date. A donation to Saint Anne's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, in Kevin's honor, would be graciously appreciated. Mail to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 300 Lake St., San Francisco, CA 94118 or, call: 415-751-6510 Ext. 105 or Ext. 107 to make a credit card donation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020