Kirk Wallace We celebrate the life of Kirk Wallace, who would've turned 60 years old on October 18, 2020. His family still grieves this hard and sudden loss from November 24, 2019, but we continue to hold him in our hearts and want to shine a light on the lasting impact he's had on so many. Kirk was the youngest of five Wallace children. His parents, Joseph and Betty Wallace, raised their family in Belvedere and finally settled in Corte Madera in 1964. Majestic Mount Tamalpais was Kirk's playground growing up, and he would live at the base of it for most of his life. He was part of the early mountain bike riders in Marin, who altered their Schwinn bikes in order to ride the challenging, rough trails. Kirk graduated from Redwood High School ('79), then moved on to UC Berkeley and a law degree from Hastings law school. Even though he was challenged with dyslexia, he never let that hold him back from learning or achieving what he wanted in his life. Family was Kirk's pride and joy. He and his wife, Tricia Wallace, shared a beautiful life together that spanned over 32 years. He cherished fatherhood and was a loving and engaged father to son, Stephen Wallace. Kirk was the brother you could always count on, the uncle who always offered encouragement, and the friend you always wanted with you on a bike ride or other adventure. Kirk was a world traveler; he was passionate about mountain biking, an avid cyclist, scuba diver and loved the opera. He was not one to ever put off doing what was on his "bucket list" and packed some amazing living into his 59 years. As well as being a well respected and accomplished lawyer for the State of California Department of Business Oversight, Kirk was passionate about his work. This work involved protecting older citizens from financial abuses; advocating for human rights was a mission he carried throughout his career. It is with great pride we acknowledge Kirk's part in amending Financial Code 22707.5 that deals with the enforcement of his department's orders in Superior Court. This new law passed in September, contains the language Kirk had recommended and pushed for. This law now helps orders get turned into judgments more easily, and justice is served in a timely manner. One of his colleagues, Paul Yee, stated it best, "This is Kirk's lasting gift to his department and to the betterment of people." We are all so proud of Kirk Wallace and the legacy he leaves behind. In keeping with the determined, adventurous and generous spirit of how Kirk lived his life, Kirk's sister, Jennifer Wallace, (of Chico) is organizing a memorial fund in Kirk's honor. This effort will serve at risk children in her community and help provide bicycles. We are still riding with you Kirk - happy 60th - we love you and miss you dearly.



