Kohko Fontanesi Kohko Fontanesi passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2020. She was 93 years old. Kohko was born in Hitachi, Japan in 1927. At 25 Kohko worked in Yokohama at an American military base, which would eventually lead her to the United States. Kohko left Japan and moved to the Bay Area, initially working as a nanny. She put herself through Heald's Business College while working part time in a law firm. After completing her education, she worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She also worked in the travel industry and eventually opened her own travel and tourist business. During a tourist excursion, she met Pietro Fontanesi, a chef at the Sheraton Palace. Kohko and Pietro married and lived in San Rafael together until Piertro's death in 2016. In 2018, Kohko moved to Petaluma. Kokho will be remembered for her ever present smile, operatic singing voice, caring personality and her dedication to peace activism in the Soka Gakkai International-USA. She was also a supporter of the United Nations Association of Marin County and the Marin Humane Society. Kohko is survived by her sister, Kazuko Honjoya; nieces Shoko Omori and Mutsuko Hashimoto, and nephew Hiroshi Hikichi. Memorial service to be held by Zoom on July 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. For info, contact Bonnie at: 415-302-5649.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store