Kristy Anne Tappan Kristy Anne Tappan, 56, of San Diego, CA and Ross, CA passed away after losing a battle with cancer. Kristy was born in Newport Beach, CA to William H Tappan of Pasadena, CA and Kit M Cole of Ross, CA. She is survived by both parents, her two sons, Billy Dixon and Danny Dixon, his wife Jessica and grandchildren Kayden and Brandon Dixon. Kristy is also survived by her siblings Kim Kaselionis, Jeff Tappan, Alan Tappan, Jamie Tappan, Tap Tappan and Luke Cole. Kristy was loving aunt to Martino, Dominic, Tiana Petrini and Ruby Tappan. Kristy will be remembered by her family and friends as a proud "military mom" and avid fisherman, with a kind heart, quick wit and passion for all things outdoors. She was happiest on, in or near the ocean and the family plan to honor that passion with a private waterside service in Southern California. A local celebration of life will follow later this year. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Kristy Tappan Memorial Fund at Umpqua Bank #3964866341 (415) 493-3131. These donations will be utilized to name an Oceanside park bench in her honor or be donated to a non-profit organization benefitting the ocean.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019