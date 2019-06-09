|
Laine Elizabeth Sprague 1953-2019 Laine E. Sprague was born November 23, 1953, in Laconia, New Hampshire, and died June 5, 2019, in her home in Fairfax. She was surrounded by loving family and friends, dying peacefully and with a sense of calm in having lived a rich and full life. Laine is survived by her son, Ethan Geary, his wife Marine Durand, and her granddaughter Eloise, her mother Anne Sprague, her siblings Kelly Sprague and her husband Martin Levin, James Sprague, Amy Sprague and her husband Michael Inscoe, her cousins Brad Merrill and Cathy Haag, her nephews Patrick Levin, Dan Levin, Jonathan Inscoe, and Thomas Inscoe. Laine was predeceased by her father Robert Sprague and sister Jan Sprague, and her dog Bodhi. A New Englander at heart, Laine was an independent will, a thoughtful and curious mind, a real and reassuring friend, a kind spirit, and a resilient force. Laine was defined by her love for her family, her love of nature, and by her strong principles, integrity, and an intuition to do what was right. Laine was a graduate of Falls Church high school and the University of New Hampshire, where she studied anthropology. Moving to California with her ex-husband Robert Geary in 1978, Laine lived in Laguna Beach before moving to San Francisco, Sausalito, and then to Fairfax. She worked in different capacities and with multiple careers. Laine worked in advertising in Mill Valley in the 1980s, before teaching in Contra Costa for ten years, while at the same time raising her son in Fairfax. Laine moved to organizational consulting, helping individuals in their professional and personal affairs, which she continued to do for roughly two decades. Laine was active in her community and was an advocate for her beliefs, serving on the Fairfax Tree Committee and Fairfax Planning Commission, of which she was Chair from 1992-1998. Laine was engaged in Ross Valley schools as Ethan grew up, and maintained a keen interest in her community and the goings-on in Fairfax, supporting various causes and initiatives over the years. Later in her life Laine volunteered for MALT, believing strongly in public access to beautiful places. Laine was an avid reader and library patron. Laine was defined by her love of the outdoors. Originally from New Hampshire, Laine held a lifelong love for the New England summer, for the Atlantic Ocean, and for Lake Winnipesaukee. She loved swimming in the lake, the beach, a glass of wine and seafood. This love translated perfectly to Fairfax, where she was an avid hiker, loving nothing more than hiking in Deer Park with her son and her dog. The beaches of New Hampshire, Maine, Cape Cod, and Rhode Island became Ocean Beach, Limantour, and elsewhere in West Marin and Point Reyes, and lobster and scallops became oysters and salmon. She likewise loved her garden and had a green thumb, spending much of her time in her own garden, nurturing roses, fruit, and coming to terms with her agapanthus. Laine was also defined by her survival. First diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40, Laine battled the disease in different ways, eventually resulting in her death at the age of 65. Of her accomplishments, Laine was proud of her teaching and her support to Jack and Vibeke. A loving mother, Laine was proud of her family accomplishments, sacrificing greatly to ensure that she was present and reliable in supporting her son and granddaughter. A private service will be held on Monday, June 7. Please contact Ethan Geary at 415.940.2947 for additional information. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Marin Humane Society, the Fairfax Library, or The Asia Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019