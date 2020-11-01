Lambert C. Thom Lambert C. Thom of Tiburon, CA passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Lambert was born on February 20, 1945 in Honolulu, HI, the second child of Buck K. Thom and Natalie M.C. Thom. After graduating from Honolulu's University Laboratory School in 1963, Lambert attended Claremont Men's College (BA Management - 1966), Stanford University (BS Mechanical Engineering - 1968) and Columbia University (JD, MBA - 1971). Lambert applied his unbridled intelligence and unbounded enthusiasm to the pursuit and achievement of a most interesting and varied professional career, including work with NASA on the development of the Apollo spacecraft, undertaking financial portfolio advisement for John Hancock, the founding of the investment firm of Bangert, Dawes, Reade, Davis and Thom, Hawaiian apparel and paper and forestry products. Lambert was a highly accomplished yacht racer who logged thousands of miles while competing in some of the sailing world's most challenging and prestigious events, including several MEXORC and Transpac campaigns. He was a 40-year member of the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. Lambert shared his passion for yacht racing and innate generosity with multiple generations of young people who became and remained "Ohana" throughout his life and who universally knew him as "LT." Lambert was a fine, kind and gentle man and will be remembered with love by his family and friends around the world, who will especially miss his infectious enthusiastic battle cry of "OK - LET'S GO!!" and his marvelous tales of global travel and yachting adventure - always related with his signature twinkle in the eye! Lambert leaves siblings: Lowell Thom (Joyce) of Honolulu, HI; Lynette Thom of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Alston Thom of Honolulu, HI and Debbie Eaton (David) of Los Angeles, CA. The family would like to recognize and offer heartfelt thanks to the Police, Fire and Paramedic personnel of the Town of Tiburon for their steadfastly prompt, professional and compassionate emergency services support. At his request, Lambert's cremains will be scattered in private ceremonies in California and Hawaii. Contributions in Lambert's memory may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
