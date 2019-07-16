|
Larry Allan Snyder 10/14/1928 7/7/2019 Larry Allan Snyder, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family. All who knew Larry remember his brilliant intellect and witty sense of humor. He was admired for his entertaining stories, generous spirit, and esteemed accomplishments, which were many. Larry was born in Santa Paula, CA to Clarence and Viva (nee Harms) Snyder. He attended Santa Paula Union High School where he got his start as a musician by playing in a band he formed with his fellow classmates, which headlined school dances and house parties throughout Ventura county. Larry furthered his musical career at Whittier College where he studied music, played on the basketball team and, most importantly, met the love of his life, Zilpha Keatley, whom he remained married to for 64 years. She went on to become a successful children's author. Upon graduating from Whittier in 1950, Larry and Zilpha married and set out on what would be an extraordinary life of adventure together. A true lover of learning, Larry went on to receive his master's degree from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York and worked on his doctorate degree at UC Berkeley after serving in the Korean War as a Briefing Officer at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. Larry taught at the College of Marin, served as the first Dean of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and finally was a professor and faculty senate member of the Sonoma State University Music Department. During summer breaks, he led study groups to Russia on the UC Berkeley cultural exchange programs for over 20 years. He retired from academia in 1995. Larry was outgoing and charming and enjoyed a rich life full of connection. He and Zilpha loved to travel and did so extensively, visiting six continents and hundreds of countries. They enjoyed meeting local people and learning about their history, culture and language. One of their proudest accomplishments was starting a school in rural India which gave hundreds of children the opportunity to receive an education, something they were both very passionate about. During his life, Larry was very active in the local arts community. He served as the musical director for the Festival Theater in San Anselmo and also directed the Opera Workshop; later he was the pianist for the Marin Chamber Trio. After retirement, Larry served as the chairman of the Mill Valley/Olympic Village in Moscow and was president of the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society. In his later years, Larry got great pleasure out of singing in the choir at Church of Our Savior in Mill Valley, where he was a longtime member, and playing piano for his residential community at the Tamalpais. Larry had a gift for language - he could speak Russian, Italian, French and German and was known to strike up a conversation with anyone willing to hear a good story. These stories will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Larry may have left our physical world but will never leave our hearts. He is survived by his son Doug; foster son Ben Lee (Yvonne); and grandchildren Michael (Heather) Lee and Jessica Lee (Ryan Hawkins). Larry was preceded in death by his wife Zilpha; daughter Melissa; father Clarence; mother Viva; and his brother Bill. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Church of Our Savior, Mill Valley, at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 16 to July 21, 2019