Laura Cutler Aoki Succumbed to Ovarian Cancer at her home in Fukuoka, Japan on September 29, 2019 at the age of 60. A native of Mill Valley, Laura graduated Tamalpais High School and Brown University before moving to Japan in 1983. She taught English at the University level, was deeply involved with Buddhism and engrossed in Japanese culture. She came to the U.S. nearly every year and loved catching up with family and American friends -- and enjoying the American food unavailable to her in Japan. Laura read voraciously. Her friends knew her as a gentle, kind, intelligent and enlightened soul. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jiro Aoki; her father and step-mother, John and Betsey Cutler; and her brothers, Daniel (Mitsuko), Jeffry (Carina) and Kenneth (Abby) Cutler, and her step-sisters Karyn Kraft and Susan Kraft Scott (Patrick). She is the daughter of the late Marge Cutler. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, 230 West Monroe, Suite 710, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or foundationforwomens cancer.org
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019