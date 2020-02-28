Home

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick's church
Laura Giovannoni Obituary
Laura Giovannoni Died on Feb. 22 in her home in Larkspur, where she had lived since 1955, at the age of 94. Born Laura Candida Melo in Crows Landing California, in the San Joachin Valley, to parents Emedio and Rosa, she grew up on the farm and worked in factories during WWII. After the war she moved to San Francisco for nurses training, where she met her future husband Paul. Paul and Laura remained a devoted couple until his death in 2015. Bright eyed and good natured until the end, she was a joy to all. Laura is survived by her daughter Laura Eckhard and her sons Thomas and Stephen. A Mass, followed by a reception, will be held for her at St Patrick's church on March 3, 2020 at 10 AM. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
