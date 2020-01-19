|
Laura Mae Cann Laura Cann passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. She was 93. Laura was born June 21, 1926 in Alderwood Manor, Washington to Frank and Lillie Hoff. She was the sixth of seven children. She trained as a registered nurse and subsequently moved to San Francisco with her sister Anna. There she met Dr. John Cann, who she married in 1951. They moved to San Anselmo, California where they raised a family. Laura took up golf with a passion, eventually competing in California Amateurs tournaments. She was the Meadow Club Champion for many years. Laura was active in the state and national golf association, eventually serving as President of the Women's Trans National Golf Association. Laura was preceded in death by her husband Jack Cann and granddaughter Kirstin Snook. Laura is survived by her children: Jackie Hall (Denny), Bill Cann (Denise), Jane Snook (Tupper) and Robert Cann (Quinn); grandchildren Megan Hicks (Jeff), Keely Snook, Maya Cann and Jack Cann; and great-granddaughter Mackenzie Hicks. Those who want to console the family can contact Bill Cann at (530) 575-0440. The family anticipates having a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of cards donations can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, the or your local First Tee Organization. She will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020