Lavinia McLean Fischer
1937 - 2020
Lavinia "Binny" McLean Fischer May 6, 1937 August 31, 2020 Binny Fischer was born Lavinia Rundle McLean in Danbury, Connecticut, to Clara Louise [Mallory] and Charles Stuart McLean, Jr. She lived in Danbury, then (after her mother's remarriage to Hugh Courtney Harris) in Larchmont, NY, and Wyoming, OH. Binny graduated from Smith College, then spent a year working in the Netherlands, and two years teaching elementary school. She met her future husband, Chuck Fischer, in high school, but they didn't date until years later. They married in Danbury, lived briefly in Portland, then moved south to San Rafael. Binny and two children, then three, lived in Ohio during Chuck's two-year Army service. Binny partnered with Chuck in adventures large and small. After Vietnam, Chuck resumed civilian practice with San Rafael Medical Group. Binny and Chuck sailed together, in small boats and larger ones; as the kids (now four) grew, they traveled farther together. Much of Binny's life focused on nature, birding, and service: she served as a docent and on the board of Audubon Canyon Ranch, participated in research on heron/egret rookeries, and tutored new readers at San Pedro Elementary School. Throughout their 70s, Binny and Chuck served together on medical service trips to Guatemala. Binny loved bringing the family together, building traditions, and traveling with them to far-flung and exotic destinations (in 2018, to Madagascar and then round-the-world). She always tried to do "the right thing" - delivering meals to friends and neighbors, and writing every thank you note. Binny and Chuck were deeply involved in their church: they served as deacons, and Binny sang in the choir. They enjoyed supper clubs and book clubs with their many friends. Binny remained active during the three months after her cancer diagnosis. She was delighted with meals, calls, and cards from friends during her illness. She died peacefully at home, after a mercifully rapid decline, with all her children present. She was predeceased by Charles (Chuck) Fischer, her husband of 57 years, and brother Alec McLean. She is survived by siblings Polly Bassett, Cincinnati, OH; Hugh Harris (Diane), Elgin, AZ; Charles S. "Mike" McLean (Hilda), Goose Creek, SC; Julie Davis, Eighty-Four, PA; Jane Phillips (Dean), North Creek, NY; children, Courtney Fischer, San Rafael; Will Fischer (Janette), Santa Fe; Lauren Patterson (Dave), Ft. Collins; Doug Fischer (Robbie), Santa Barbara; grandchildren, Dalton and Cole Patterson, Kara Fischer, Jasper Fischer; and two great-grandchildren, Blakely and Beau Patterson. An online memorial service will be held at 11am on October 24, 2020. Details at www.fpcsr.org. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers. Among Binny's favorite charities were the First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael, the Sierra Club, and Emily's List. Photos and a longer version of this obituary are available through Keaton's Funeral Home at: https://tinyurl.com/binny-fischer-obit.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 22 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin
1801 Novato Blvd
Novato, CA 949472907
4158971151
