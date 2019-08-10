Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence McDougald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Allan (Larry) McDougald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Allan (Larry) McDougald Obituary
Lawrence Allan McDougald (Larry) Lifelong resident of San Anselmo and plant expert at Waltz Gardens, Sunnyside Nursery and at Armstrong Nursery for over 50 years, died June 20, 2019. He was 77 years of age. Larry received his degree in Horticulture from City College of San Francisco. A kind and generous person, he loved his work and meeting people. He loved animals, and was known for always having treats for everyone's dogs. He enjoyed all kinds of music, baseball, the San Francisco Giants, and our cousin Gil's team the New York Yankees. Donations in his memory may be made to Marin Humane, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., Novato, CA 94949. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo (415) 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now