Lawrence Allan McDougald (Larry) Lifelong resident of San Anselmo and plant expert at Waltz Gardens, Sunnyside Nursery and at Armstrong Nursery for over 50 years, died June 20, 2019. He was 77 years of age. Larry received his degree in Horticulture from City College of San Francisco. A kind and generous person, he loved his work and meeting people. He loved animals, and was known for always having treats for everyone's dogs. He enjoyed all kinds of music, baseball, the San Francisco Giants, and our cousin Gil's team the New York Yankees. Donations in his memory may be made to Marin Humane, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd., Novato, CA 94949. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo (415) 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019