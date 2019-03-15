|
|
Lawrence B. Malliett 2/19/1936 2/22/2019 At 83-years-young, at his favorite snorkel site in Kona, HI, Larry left us. Wife Carol Sale Randall and friends were with him. Daughter Valerie Malliett (South San Francisco, husband Joseph Cote) always knew her adventurous dad "would go that way." Larry climbed El Capitan in 1966, backpacked long distances, raced bicycles and whale-boats, rode white-water dories and took up scuba after a heart bypass at age 59. For 46 years he worked from Benicia to Redwood City as a longshoreman (ILWU Local10) -- "the best job in the world for a workingman." Until his big heart stopped, Larry applied amazing strength, energy and field-engineering skills to volunteer projects: Sierra Club service trips, maintenance at Boy Scout Camp Tamarancho, free library boxes in Oak Manor and at Red Hill Dog Park. A native San Franciscan (Polytechnic High, 1954), Larry moved in 1971 to Fairfax CA with first wife Robin (now Roberts, San Rafael), daughter Valerie and son Arn (San Rafael.) He volunteered 35 years for Fairfax/Ross Valley Fire Dept. After Larry met Carol (both then divorced) at the 25-year Poly reunion, he wooed her with roses and showed his love boundlessly ever after. They shared a sweet Fairfax home and traveled internationally. Larry read voraciously, especially WWII history, and appreciated classical music. Brother Leonard Malliett (San Francisco, wife Marie) and many friends will remember his engaging stories, wide knowledge, subtle wit, spontaneous good deeds, and $2 bills. His favorite charities were ACLU, Sierra Club, KDFC radio, Salvation Army. We will celebrate his life 12:30, Saturday, April 6, at Mcinnis Park Clubhouse, 350 Smith Ranch Road, San Rafael, CA. RSVP (msg or call) 415-450-1354.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 24, 2019