|
|
Lawrence Daly Lawrence, or Larry, as he was known by most, passed away in his Belvedere home surrounded by his family on March 4th. Larry leaves behind his two children, Kevin Daly (Marita), daugher Kathleen Daly, and his adored five grandchildren, Brendan, Spencer and Tyler Jackson, and Mathew and Elena Daly. Larry was born in Shaker Heights Ohio on March 13th, 1924. After graduating from Northwestern on a tennis scholarship, he left for the sun and palm trees of Southern California. The love of his life, Lorraine, followed him shortly after, and they married in 1952 in the Little Brown church in the Valley, honeymooning after in Palm Springs. Later they purchased their vacation home in Palm Springs and spent many years enjoying time down there with family and friends. A work opportunity took them from Southern California to Northern California, and they settled in Tiburon in the 1960's, where they raised their two children.Over the years, he spent his time building his development and construction company, and he never really retired. He always did find time for his kids and grandkids, however, as well as finding time to spend hours on the tennis courts - not giving up the game until well into his 80's. Larry and Lorraine also spent many years traveling the world together and made it to five summer Olympics. He was a great man - with an amazing sense of humor, extremely independent, very competitive, and had an incredible work ethic and a strong belief in the importance of family. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019