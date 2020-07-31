Lawrence Edward Clark Lawrence "Larry" Clark, a 58-year resident of Terra Linda located in Marin County, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 14, 1925. Son of Bess and Sterling Clark, his family, along with his younger brother, Dick, and great-uncle Will Donahue, moved to Oakland, California in 1932. He attended Oakland public schools, graduating from Oakland High School with the Class of 1943, where he played varsity football and was a pole vaulter on the track and field team. Shortly after graduating high school in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet Program and was inducted in September 1943. The Air Corps sent him to Central Washington College to begin flight training. He was awarded bombardier wings and appointment as Flight Officer at Carlsbad Army Airfield, Carlsbad, New Mexico. He was assigned to B-29 aircraft and deployed to the 19th Bomb Group (Very Heavy) on Guam in the Mariana Islands. There, he and his crew participated in the Pacific air offensive against Japan. On September 2, 1945 they flew air cover over the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay as the United States and its allies received the Japanese surrender. As a 2nd Lieutenant, Larry earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the Pacific Service Medal. After the war, he attended St. Mary's College located in Orinda, CA and graduated in the Class of June 1950. He later attended postgraduate in management at UCLA. He retired after 40 years in 1991, having served as a career executive for State Compensation Insurance Fund of California in San Francisco. While Larry proudly served his country and had an accomplished career, what Larry cherished most in life was his family and being active outdoors. He was married to Julia "Pat" for 59 years, and together they raised four children: Liz (Allen), Shelley, Kevin (Rosie) and Dana (Joe). Larry enjoyed spending time with his 10 grandchildren: Justin, Isabella, Ryan, Ava, David, Donovan, Estella, Michael, Raymond and Isaac. Larry was also a devoted uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews and extended family friends. Larry was a resident of Terra Linda for 58 years, and he was actively involved in his community, serving as baseball manager for the Terra Linda Athletic Association, president of the Terra Linda Tennis Club, and a member of the Marin County "GOATS" Golf Club. His love of the outdoors was evident by his enjoyment of playing tennis and golf with Pat, especially in Oahu, backpacking the John Muir trails in Yosemite (and striking a golf ball off Half Dome!), participating in the Dipsea and Bay to Breakers running races, entertaining and waterskiing with family and friends at Lake Tahoe and Lake Almanor on his boat the "Galloping Gael," and more adventures too numerous to recount! Pat and the family would like to express their sincere and deep appreciation to the San Rafael Fire Department who provided the upmost support and care during the MANY times they assisted Larry and Pat in their time of need. Due to the current pandemic, a private family funeral will be held at St. Isabella Catholic Church, where the Clark Family has been longtime parishioners. The family plans to host a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Larry be remembered with a donation to Marin Humane Society.



