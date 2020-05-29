Lawrence J. Duke Lawrence J. Duke died peacefully on May 24, 2020 in his home after a long battle with Parkinsons's disease. He was the cherished husband of Darby; devoted father of Suzanne Duke and Catherine (James) Ricker; beloved grandfather of Jack, Michael and Christopher; brother of Ann Marie (Rodney) McNair and James Duke; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was a man of many interests and talents: vascular, thoracic, and trauma surgeon (43 years), former mayor of Tiburon, private pilot, avid motorcyclist, amateur Civil War historian, home remodeler, and farmer. He was a graduate and lifelong fan of the University of Notre Dame ('67) and played on the first Notre Dame lacrosse team. A memorial mass will be held when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin.



