Lawrence Joseph Grubert Oct. 29, 1940 - Jan. 2, 2020 Lawrence Joseph Grubert lost his battle with Parkinsons January 2, 2020. Larry was 79 years old. He was a graduate of San Rafael High School. Larry worked for PG&E for 28 years as Street Light Maintenance. He enjoyed hunting and abalone diving. He also enjoyed trips to Disneyland with his family. Larry is survived by his loving wife Diane of 56 years, his daughters Suzanne Sarganis (Paul) of Oregon and Lauriann Shannon of Novato, and his son John Grubert of Novato He also had five grand-children and one great grandchild. Larry will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him. A memorial will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church in Novato on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate to Parkinsons Foundation or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
