Lawrence P. (Larry) Hendel
1919 - 2020
Lawrence (Larry) P. Hendel 1919 - 2020 After a long life, living 100 years, our father quietly went to God on March 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Services were delayed. Larry was proud of his service to his country in WWII and Korea. He was a lifelong Catholic, active in Our Lady of Loretto church, SIRS, and Knights of Columbus, and loved to tell stories about his history and the military in which he served. Larry was the loving husband of Anita, who predeceased him in 2005 after sharing over 50 years of marriage. He was a loving father to Father Larry Hendel, Greg Hendel, Jerry Hendel and his wife Cathy; Jeanne (Hendel) and her husband Kyle Christie; Brian Hendel and his wife Michelle. His stories will be remembered by his grandchildren, Tori Hendel, Denise and David Christie, Nicholas and Logan Hendel and their families. Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be private at Valley Memorial Park, Novato.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
September 17, 2020
The best neighbor anyone could hope for. Kind, helpful and with a first rate family. My best memory was the day we arrived at our new house in California. We knew nobody. But, as we backed up our big moving van truck, who was waiting to help us unload but Larry and two of his sons. It don't get better than that to start being a neighbor.
I shot of photo of Larry 10 years ago in southern California where he lived. I sent it to some relatives back east because it was part of a daily blog I did about our trips. Out niece in Illinois wanted his phone number, because she was amazed at how handsome he was at 90+.
Dying is part of living, and he and Anita were a wonderful part of Cathy and my lives. No day will go by that I look at the house and have the best memories a neighbor can have.
Just saying we’ll miss him and Anita is an understatement, but we will.
Jim & Cathy Stanek
Neighbor
