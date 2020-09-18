The best neighbor anyone could hope for. Kind, helpful and with a first rate family. My best memory was the day we arrived at our new house in California. We knew nobody. But, as we backed up our big moving van truck, who was waiting to help us unload but Larry and two of his sons. It don't get better than that to start being a neighbor.
I shot of photo of Larry 10 years ago in southern California where he lived. I sent it to some relatives back east because it was part of a daily blog I did about our trips. Out niece in Illinois wanted his phone number, because she was amazed at how handsome he was at 90+.
Dying is part of living, and he and Anita were a wonderful part of Cathy and my lives. No day will go by that I look at the house and have the best memories a neighbor can have.
Just saying we’ll miss him and Anita is an understatement, but we will.
