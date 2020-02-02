|
|
Lea Schwarz Lea Schwarz, a 45-year resident of San Rafael California, passed away on January 11, 2020. In 2011, Lea moved to Colorado Springs where she was cared for by her family. She was the beloved wife of Werner Schwarz for 58 years, proud mother of Donna Schwarz of New York City and Ronald Schwarz of Monument Colorado, Mother-in-law of Tamara and cherished grandmother of Brent and his wife Maddy, and of Lindsey. Lea was born in Berlin Germany. Her family immigrated to Lima Peru in the early 1930's. Growing up in Lima, she spoke German in her home, learned English at school and spoke Spanish with her friends. She immigrated to the USA in mid 1940's to attend art school at Temple University in Philadelphia. Shortly after she graduated, Lea moved to New York city where she worked in the Garment District designing textiles. While in Philadelphia, she met and fell in love with Werner, who was also been born in Germany and immigrated to Palestine in the 1930's. They were married in 1952. Shortly after they were married, Werner served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and they were stationed in Germany as part of the European Mission. Werner and Lea moved to Milwaukee as Werner earned his master's degree in physical chemistry. After he graduated, they moved to St. Joseph Michigan for Werner's job at Whirlpool and had their two children. Their life's dream was to move to California to raise their children. By the mid-sixties, they fulfilled this dream and moved to the Bay Area. Once her children were out of elementary school, Lea re-entered the work force. She worked in mortgage banking, a publishing firm specializing in military history, and for 12 years as the Registrar for the California Graduate School of Family Therapy. Lea loved swimming, walking, gardening, playing piano and keeping a beautiful home. Her greatest joy was doting over her family, especially her grandchildren. With Werner, she frequently hosted international Rotary guests, cooking home-made meals and creating a warm and inviting environment for the travelers. Her family and friends will miss Lea's radiant smile, pleasant disposition and boundless desire to help others. Memorial service will be on February 7, 2020 at 12:00pm Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Mausoleum near front office, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, CA 94803, 510 223-6161. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , , would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020