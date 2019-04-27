|
Lee Edward Poldino Sep 18, 1943 Apr 19, 2019 A kind, loyal, and thoughtful man, Lee was the life of the party and seemingly owned the dance floor. He lived life to its fullest and was at his best while bird hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing and playing Pedro. He valued time spent within lifelong friendships and made new friends everywhere he went. Lee was born and raised in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley. He was married in 1967 to Connie, the love of his life! They made their first home in San Bruno and in 1974 put down their roots in Novato, where they raised two children. Lee began his career with the phone company in San Francisco and retired in the early 1990's from their San Rafael location. For the next 20 years he owned and operated Business-Wise Telecommunications. Lee's first priority was family and he'll be dearly missed by his wife of 52 years, Connie; his daughter Casey (Sami) Poldino; his son Brian (Alicia) Poldino; and two grandsons Riley and Leon that love him "bigger than the universe;" his sister Lynda (Tim) Smith; and his sister-in-law Maureen Lyons. Lee created an impressive community of kind and devoted friends. His family expresses deep gratitude and appreciation for the love and support they've offered over the years, and especially over the last few weeks. A celebration of life for Lee will be held on May 4th for his family and close friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 27, 2019