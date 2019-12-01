|
Leigh Carmelita Allair Aug. 3, 1923 Nov. 14, 2019 Leigh passed peacefully in her sleep at Nazareth Rose Garden in Napa. She was a life-long resident of San Francisco and Marin County, she was a dynamic force in her prime that was beloved by her family, and friends. She was born Nellie Carmelita Salcedo in 1923 to a childhood full of strife, she was the eldest of three children. Leigh grew into a young woman who served stateside in World War II in the Navy. She was one of that generation, the bobby soxer's, who idolized Frank Sinatra. She had a varied and colorful career, working for radio, then airline companies, marrying three times and having three sons, one from each marriage. She eventually became a manicurist for decades before becoming a building manager at a ripe age. Very intelligent, she constantly wrote in dairies, she could be the life of the party, demanding, irascible, witty, but with a deep compassion and a willingness to offer a hand, or advice to friends and families alike. Her maiden name was Salcedo, and she was the eldest of two brothers. She is survived by her three sons, Michael, Mark and Matthew, and daughter Stephanie, and her family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. An unforgettable and unique woman who was a feminist in action before the term existed. She will be missed dearly. A memorial is planned with private invitation. Donations to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated in her honor.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 1, 2019