|
|
Leland H. Jordan After a long and full life, Leland H. Jordan, of San Rafael, Calfornia, passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his children, Cherie Deutchman of Austin, Texas, Daniel (Anne) Jordan of Medfield, Massachusetts, Gary (Susan) Jordan of Sebastopol, California, and their mother Georgia Sagues of Greenbrae, California; and his children Cynthia (David) Biesanz of Carmichael, California, and Derek (Heidi) Johnson of Fairfax, California. He is also survived by his brother Paul Jordan of Volcano, Calif-ornia, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Caroline. After getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, Lee embarked on a long Marin County legal career, with a particular focus on municipal law. His first job after law school in 1951 was as a Marin Deputy District Attorney. In 1957, he was appointed as Marin's first County Counsel. He resigned that position in 1960, due to his disagreement with actions taken by some newly elected County Supervisors who tried to halt the construction of Marin's Civic Center that had already begun. After resigning as County Counsel, Lee launched his private practice that would continue for the next 37 years. But he never lost his affinity for serving in the public sector. Along with his private practice, Lee served as City Attorney for Mill Valley for 33 years, Sausalito for 27 years, and Fairfax for 14 years. During his long career as a City Attorney, Lee was known for his calm objectivity in the face of controversy and his ability to work with public officials and citizens of all political persuasions. He was known by many in the Marin legal community as the dean of municipal law. After retirement in 1997, Lee enjoyed traveling the world, especially in France. He loved a good glass of wine, growing roses in his garden, and was a passionate fan of all Cal sports. Lee always found joy in time spent in the wilderness - he hiked the entire John Muir Trail three times - and could be found hiking Mt. Tam most every Sunday through much of his life. His fly-fishing skills were legendary, or so he told us. Lee was an example to his family of how to live life with purpose and optimism in spite of the challenges we all encounter. We will miss him, but will treasure the memories of a life well-lived. A private family remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 25, 2019