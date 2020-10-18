Lena "Lee" Imperiale-Luckett 09/07/1923 - 10/14/2020 Lee was the widow of Boyce Luckett, who she said was "the best thing that ever happened to her in her life." She was predeceased by her brother, Natale (Boch) Imperiale. Lee is survived by her niece, Joanne MacDonnell; and great-nephew, Adam MacDonnell; her step-daughters Diane Kelly and Carol Mace and their families; and her cousin Denise Rudolph. She also leaves behind family in Italy and Peru. She will be remembered by six godchildren and their families. Lee shared special friendships with her husband, Boyce, particularly the 601 Fraternity. The Fraternity will miss her organized outings to the horse races, especially the Kentucky Derby at Golden Gate Fields. Lee was a native San Franciscan and a resident of Marin County since 1976. She worked as an office manager in the medical field. Lee enjoyed traveling, cruises, and visiting her relatives in Italy and Peru. She was an avid domino player. She liked to play the penny machines at her favorite casinos, which were always part of her birthday celebrations. Lee was predeceased by many close friends and will be missed by all those left behind who remember her generous spirit. She asked to be remembered by all and was so thankful to have had so many good friends throughout her lifetime. She was affectionately called "Auntie" by all, including her boss, Dr. Rolf Scherman (deceased). She was truly our "Auntie Mame"! A special note of gratitude and appreciation to all of Lee's caregivers, especially Eva Hammond and Leny Gallegos. Due to the coronavirus and at Lee's request, no funeral services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her mother, Agnes Imperiale, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Donations can be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817; National Liberty Ship Memorial, SS Jeremiah O'Brien, 45 Pier, Suite 4A, San Francisco, CA 94133-1042 or online at www.ssjeremiahobrien.org
; or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements were made with the assistance of Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin in Novato.