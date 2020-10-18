1/1
Lena "Lee" Imperiale-Luckett
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena "Lee" Imperiale-Luckett 09/07/1923 - 10/14/2020 Lee was the widow of Boyce Luckett, who she said was "the best thing that ever happened to her in her life." She was predeceased by her brother, Natale (Boch) Imperiale. Lee is survived by her niece, Joanne MacDonnell; and great-nephew, Adam MacDonnell; her step-daughters Diane Kelly and Carol Mace and their families; and her cousin Denise Rudolph. She also leaves behind family in Italy and Peru. She will be remembered by six godchildren and their families. Lee shared special friendships with her husband, Boyce, particularly the 601 Fraternity. The Fraternity will miss her organized outings to the horse races, especially the Kentucky Derby at Golden Gate Fields. Lee was a native San Franciscan and a resident of Marin County since 1976. She worked as an office manager in the medical field. Lee enjoyed traveling, cruises, and visiting her relatives in Italy and Peru. She was an avid domino player. She liked to play the penny machines at her favorite casinos, which were always part of her birthday celebrations. Lee was predeceased by many close friends and will be missed by all those left behind who remember her generous spirit. She asked to be remembered by all and was so thankful to have had so many good friends throughout her lifetime. She was affectionately called "Auntie" by all, including her boss, Dr. Rolf Scherman (deceased). She was truly our "Auntie Mame"! A special note of gratitude and appreciation to all of Lee's caregivers, especially Eva Hammond and Leny Gallegos. Due to the coronavirus and at Lee's request, no funeral services will be held. She will be laid to rest with her mother, Agnes Imperiale, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Donations can be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817; National Liberty Ship Memorial, SS Jeremiah O'Brien, 45 Pier, Suite 4A, San Francisco, CA 94133-1042 or online at www.ssjeremiahobrien.org; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements were made with the assistance of Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin in Novato.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keaton's Redwood Chapel of Marin
1801 Novato Blvd
Novato, CA 949472907
4158971151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved