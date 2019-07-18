|
Leo Alex Jarvis Jan 14, 1929 - July 5, 2019 Leo died peacefully in his home at age 90. He is survived by his loving daughters: Nancy Garcia of Novato; Carol Schacht and son-in-law Kenneth Schacht of Novato; and Barbara Richardson of Rohnert Park. He is also survived by five grandchildren who were crazy about him: Daniel Schacht; David Schacht; Rachel Garcia; Taylor Richardson and Connor Richardson; and four great-grandchildren. Leo was born in Eureka, Utah and moved to California at age 13 with his parents and three siblings: Andrew, Irene and Helen. He grew up in Walnut Creek and by all accounts he was a bit of a prankster and had a happy, fun childhood. He went on to graduate from the University of California, Berkeley and passed the state board examination to qualify as a Certified Public Accountant. He had a thriving accountancy practice in San Rafael, in the firm of Leader and Jarvis, CPAs, and he had other partners, at various times. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of San Rafael, San Rafael Elks Lodge 1108, Sirs Branch 47, and was a past president of the Marin County Estate Planning Council. Leo was an avid traveler and he and his beloved wife Dori (deceased February 2019) who loved to travel, visited most continents of the world, and also toured the U.S. and National Parks. He was an active hiker and camper and he loved water skiing and boating. He was also a big sports fan and cheered on all of our local teams. He loved to take his family out for dinner and also for root beer floats. Leo will be remembered for his loud, contagious laugh and for his ability to express joy and enjoy life. He took good care of his family and lived a full life. A private family memorial will be held. Donations in Leo's memory may be made to Hospice By The Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 18, 2019