Leola Paula Weaver A San Francisco native who lived in Marin County for more than 60 years, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day just weeks after celebrating her 93rd birthday with family members. Lee, as everyone called her, was raised in the Marina District of San Francisco by Rose and Paul Santucci, attended St. Rose Academy and U.C. Berkeley, and taught in the city's school system for nearly five years. She and her predeceased husband, John (Jack) F. Weaver Jr., were married in 1949, and moved their family to Ross in 1957. While her husband started his own commercial printing business in San Francisco, Lee devoted her life to caring for their three children, Paula, Jay and Rick. Lee volunteered at Ross School and several charitable organizations, including Ross-Brookwood Guild of Sunny Hills, Marin Charitable Association and the Northgate Group of the Marin Art & Garden Center. She enjoyed playing tennis, hosting dinner parties, attending the symphony and theater in San Francisco and Marin, traveling with her late husband to Europe and Asia, and, in recent years, watching Golden State Warriors' games on TV. Lee's family and friends will never forget the lessons she taught, the strength she held, and the love she gave. Being a former schoolteacher, Lee always instilled the importance of education in her children and grandchildren. She loved babies and was thrilled at the arrival of her two great grandsons in recent years. Lee and her family are grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Alma Via in San Rafael and from three special caregivers: Edie Sorensen, Linda Armstrong and Ane Ikanivere. The family also would like to thank the wonderful staff of Continuum Hospice for their outstanding service. Lee is survived by her daughter, Paula Weaver McGrath, of Mill Valley, and her two sons, John (Jay) H. Weaver, of Miami Shores, FL, and Richard (Rick) G. Weaver, of San Francisco. She is also survived by her brother, Arnold L. Santucci, and his son, Robert Santucci, of Healdsburg, and seven grandchildren: Margot Lee McGrath, of Oakland; John W. McGrath, of San Francisco; Jay F. Weaver and Andrew J. Weaver, of Miami Shores, FL; Morgan A. Weaver, Samantha K. Weaver, and Cameron R. Weaver, of San Francisco, and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Kevin McGrath, of Mill Valley, and her daughter-in-law, Marta Lavandier, of Miami Shores, FL. Lee is predeceased by her husband, John F. Weaver Jr., who passed away in 1995; her sister, Sylvia D. Dettner, and Sylvia's husband, Stanley H. Dettner, Sr.; and her brother's wife, Vida Miller Santucci. The family will have a private celebration of life for Lee at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lee's memory to the San Domenico School, 1500 Butterfield Road, San Anselmo, CA 94960.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019