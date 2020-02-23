|
Leonard Genetin, Jr. Leonard Genetin, Jr. was born on May 20, 1934 in Amsterdam, Ohio, and died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2nd. Len was an avid 49ers fan and season ticket holder for over 30 years and no doubt enjoyed watching the Super Bowl game from heaven with his beloved grandson Matthew where they had the best seats in the house. Len was 1 of 9 children, and the only one to leave Ohio. When he was 17, he was recruited by Oregon Tech College to play football, baseball and basketball. He took the train by himself all the way from Ohio to Oregon - it was the first time he had left Ohio. Within months, he had met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Shirley Rush. They were married in 1954 and had 4 children. In 1957 Len was drafted into the Army where he trained as a tank mechanic. He was stationed at Fort Ord and Camp Roberts in Paso Robles. After the Army, Len and Shirley settled in Novato in 1960 and still remain in the same house. Len was an operating engineer for over 40 years working for Rush Construction on Mt. Burdell (currently The Buck Center), and at the San Rafael Rock Quarry. Sports were everything to Len. He was one of the founding members of the Novato Pop Warner League and coached football and little league baseball for many years. He was a frequent fan of his children and grandchildren's football, softball, basketball, and soccer games. In fact, Len taught his children how to catch a baseball before they were 2 years old. Len was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, SIRS, and Indian Valley Golf Club. After his retirement, he took care of the grounds at St. Anthony's Church. He was lovingly referred to as "the Happy Mower." Len loved to play golf. He and Shirley traveled many places with friends finding new adventures while on golfing trips. They were long-time members of the Novato Stump Jumpers and enjoyed many years of square dancing. At home, Len would dance to polkas and sing along to Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. For several years, Len fought a courageous battle with dementia and Parkinson's. His family lovingly cared for him at home. Len always had a smile for those who came to visit him. He had a special place in his heart for children and would light up when he would see them. In his final months some of his happiest moments were when his devoted caregiver, Seruwaia would take him out for a chocolate milkshake and a visit to the park. Len is survived by his wife Shirley of 65 years; his four children: Karen Corral (Ed), Laurie Smith (Larry), Lenny Genetin, and Barbara Genetin (Albert Schweich); 4 grandchildren (Arianna Genetin, Jessi Corral, Dillon and Danny Smith); brother (Art); 4 sisters (Elvera, Norma, Nora, Linda); the extended Rush family; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandson Matthew Corral, his parents (Leonard Sr. and Lydia), brothers (Herman, Donald) and sister (Rita). A Memorial Mass will be held on March 13, 2020 at 12 noon, at St. Anthony's Church in Novato, 1000 Cambridge Street. A reception will follow in the church hall. The family would like to thank Len's Caregiver Seruwaia, Hospice by the Bay and nurse Blake for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Len's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Anthony's Conference, 1000 Cambridge Street, Novato, CA 94947, or Marin Ventures (day care for special needs adults), 350 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 11, 2020