|
|
Leontine Damazio
Petaluma
Leontine "Tina" Damazio passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 101. She is survived by her beloved children, Bob (Judy) Damazio, Lorraine (Meludi) Miles, son-in-law Anibal Amaral, her adored grandchildren Julie (Gary) Titus, Rob (Jeannie) Damazio, Steve (Kendra) Miles, Jennifer (Nick) Ferrando, Michael (Ashley) Amaral and Kevin (Kevin) Amaral, and her great-grandchildren Randy (Zola), Cody (Raelynne), AJ, Bella, Ella, Harley, Amelia and Grayson, her brother Ernest Ravani and sister Carmel Murphy. She was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Joanne Amaral, parents Charles and Rose Ravani, her brother Ray and sisters Henrietta, Cecile and Georgette. She was fondly known as Auntie Tina to her many nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Fairfax where she loved to dance with her father while her sister played the piano. She commuted to San Francisco to attend Presentation High School where she graduated in 1937. Tina spent her Saturday nights with friends at dance socials where she met her husband, John. They were married in 1939 and moved to Point Reyes Station in 1946. She loved being a homemaker and mother to her three children. In 1974, they moved to Petaluma where they enjoyed living near family and friends.
Tina lived for her grandkids and loved making mostaccioli for their birthdays, cheering (loudly) at their sporting events, introducing them to Days of Our Lives and playing solitaire. Most days you could find her crocheting hats, scarves, and baby blankets to give out as gifts. She was a vocal San Francisco Giants fan, and you could always hear how they were doing from any room in the house. She was a true matriarch and her family was the most important thing to her.
Services will begin on Thursday, March 12th, starting with a viewing beginning at 11am followed by a rosary at 7pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, March 13th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA 94954, or Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
View the online memorial for Leontine Damazio
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2020