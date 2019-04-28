|
|
Leslie Ann Peterson Schwarze Died peacefully and surrounded by her family on April 8, following a courageous seven-month battle with cancer. Born January 24, 1956 in Phoenix, AZ to Thomas and Ruth Peterson, the family moved to Littleton, CO when Leslie was six. She graduated from Stevens College and embarked on a successful career in fashion design, working initially in Los Angeles and then New York, commuting from Fairfield, CT. Leslie married her soulmate, Charles, on March 29, 1986; they welcomed daughters Lauren in 1987, and Lindsey in 1991, the year they moved to Marin County. Leslie chose to leave her career to stay home with her girls, and in the process, became deeply embedded in the California education system. She began volunteering at her daughters' schools, and in 1997 was elected to the Novato School Board, where she served for 12 years. During that time, and until her death, Leslie worked tirelessly to advance education policy in the development of standards and research-based instructional materials, curriculum and instruction, teacher preparation, and state assessments. Appointed in 2005 by Governor Schwarzenegger and confirmed by the State Senate to Chair the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, Leslie guided the commission through 8 gubernatorial appointees, and established/directed the content panel for reauthorization of key teacher preparation assessments. Leslie was most recently employed by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as National Intelligence Director. Starting as a volunteer in the "education reform wars" and ending her new career at HMH, Leslie had a tremendous positive impact on thousands of students in the State of California. Her passion was improving reading and language skills for underserved students nationwide. Using her fashion skills, Leslie devoted her "spare" time to creating beautiful costumes for Marin Dance Theatre. Over the years, she made stunning Halloween costumes for both daughters and hand-crafted Lauren's wedding gown. Her sense of humor and sharp wit will be missed. Leslie was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Carter Peterson. She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters Lauren (Justin) Ginter and Lindsey; granddaughter Grace Ginter; father Thomas Peterson; sisters Lynn (James) Cunningham and Lori (Jeffrey) Peterson; nephews James and Johnathan Cunningham. A joyful celebration of Leslie's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Valley Memorial Park in Novato. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leslie's name to the International Dyslexia Association, dyslexiaida.org/donate/.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 28, 2019