Liei Toshie Honda Connick
1931 - 2020
Liei Toshie Honda Connick Liei Toshie Honda Connick died October 13, 2020 at 88 years old. Resident of Bel Marin Keys, Novato, California. She was born December 15, 1931 in Saitama, Japan. Married to Harry A. Connick and mother of three. Survived by her sister, Akiko; her sons, Brian and Patrick; and grandchildren, Diane Lydia, Brandon, and Tanya Liei. Liei spoke six different languages and she performed at the Marin Civic Center Auditorium playing the Kota and other performances, such as Madame Butterfly, where she did the choreography, backdrops, and acting in it were very special. She dedicated her life to her two surviving children and her love of the fine arts (one of the most promising artists out of Japan, where she did sculptures and oil paintings).

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
