Lilli Anne Johnston Died on March 26, 2019 at home in Novato despite her courageous fight with cancer and an unyielding will to stay on this earth and look after her family. Her loving husband, Kevin Johnston, and her sister, Sue Peterson, RN, were at her side. Born June 25, 1959 in San Francisco to the late James B. Walker and Shirley A. Walker, Lilli was the first of six children. She moved to Corte Madera in 1963 when her father relocated his business, Walker Chevron, to downtown Larkspur and her mother took a break from nursing and dove into community service with the local school board. Lilli became an avid reader and devoured every book in the libraries of the local schools she attended, including LCM, Neil Cummins, Redwood High School, and College of Marin. Her dream was to become a mom and to serve others in health and safety. She worked in Marin County over the years as an EMT with Bay Cities Ambulance, dispatcher for the San Anselmo Police Department, and Supervising Dispatcher for the Marin County Sheriff's Office Communications Center while raising three loving children, Amanda, Devon, and Jim. She received a letter of commendation as Supervising Dispatcher for her calm, supportive, and professional conduct when a Sheriff's deputy was injured in the field. Later she pursued her interest in health care by training and becoming the medical assistant for a concierge physician. While working at the Communications Center, Lilli met her soul mate, the love of her life, and other half, Novato Battalion Chief, Kevin Johnston. Kevin was instantly taken with her goofy sense of humor, the funny songs and rhymes she made up about anything that amused her, the crinkle under her nose when she smiled, and her beautiful long blond hair. Together they enjoyed drinking black coffee, walking on the beach at Fort Cronkhite, visiting the Mendocino coast, camping, and giggling at a good dirty joke. Lilli is survived by husband and all time BSHF, Kevin Johnston of Novato, her children, Amanda Belluomini (Leo) of Novato, Devon Smith (Stephan) of Spokane, and James Miller of Santa Rosa, and siblings J.B. Walker (Jan) of Lafayette, Sue Peterson (Bill) of San Anselmo, Linda Spickert (Dan) of Valley Springs, Fred Walker of Woodland, and Nancy Hadley (Jevon) of Huntington Beach, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She will be forever loved and remembered as the trail-blazer and leader by her siblings, loving mom by her children, loyal confidante by her friends, and BBQ-blond beauty queen by her husband. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 10, 2019