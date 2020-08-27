1/
Lillian A. Murk
1923 - 2020
Lillian A. Murk Sep. 26, 1923 Aug. 17, 2020 Lillian was born in San Francisco. She grew up in the Mission District during the Great Depression. She attended Mission High, where she was one of the first three women to attend a physics class. After graduation she entered Saint Joseph College of Nursing. She graduated with an RN degree and as World War II was in progress, she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a nurse at the rank of Second Lieutenant. During this time she married Rolph H. Murk, whom she first met in high school. After the war, Lillian worked at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco as an RN in the pediatrics department. Lil and Rolph lived in the Noe Valley. After the birth of her second son in 1950 they moved to Tiburon, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Upon moving to Marin, Lillian worked at Marin General, again as an RN in the pediatrics department. Lillian left nursing after the birth of her third son and went on to have one more son and finally, a daughter. Lillian supported all her children in all of their many and varied endeavors. She loved all children, not just her own; she helped support MARC, Marin Aid to Retarded Children, with donations and in the 60's she helped make craft items that were sold at the Marin Grape festival to support Sunny Hills Children's home in San Anselmo. In the 80's, with her children grown, she renewed her nursing credential and returned to work as a daycare provider at Bright Beginnings. She retired in 1987. Lillian also enjoyed her time as a member of the Saint Hillay's Church Woman's Club. She volunteered at the Thrift Shop and also baked for and staffed their bake sales. Being an avid football fan, she also enjoyed their Super Bowl football pools back in the day when they were allowed to have them. Lillian died August 17, 2020 at peace in the home she loved. She was a loving mother and will be missed. She is survived by five children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Donations in Lil's honor can be made to St. Hilary Church and School (attn. Diana R.), 761 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA 94920, or by donating through the church website.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
