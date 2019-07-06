|
Lillian Clara Scoma-Stoughton Lillian Clara Scoma-Stoughton passed away on June 26, 2019, at her home in San Anselmo. She spent the last weeks of her life surrounded by family and friends enjoying stories and memories. Lillian was born on November 24, 1937, in San Francisco to Norma and Joe Scoma, who was the founder of the iconic Scoma's restaurant on Fisherman's Wharf. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, pets, and friends. She is survived by her sons, Mark, Gary, and Alan; daughters-in-law, Shelley, Christine, and Heather; grandchildren, Chad, Lily, Jessica, Andrew, Ben and Jeff; and her loving companion Doug. Our mom was warmhearted, generous, thoughtful, wise, and sometimes a bit sassy. She loved her sons and adored her grandchildren, but she would tell anyone who would listen not to have kids. In place of flowers, please donate to your favorite pet charity. A celebration of life will be held on July 9 at Deer Park Villa from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 6 to July 8, 2019